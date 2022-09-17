IRCTC Offers Jewels of Rajasthan Air Tour Package Starting at Rs 34810    

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an air tour package covering the exotic locations across cities in Rajasthan. The tour package will include the popular tourist attractions in Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer. The tour package will include hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinner facilities. The journey will start from Patna on November 30 and the passengers will depart from Jaipur on December 7. During the 7 nights and 8 days tour the tourists will be able to visit many places in Rajasthan including Amer fort, Jal Mahal and Hawa Mahal among others.

The Jewels of Rajasthan tour package by IRCTC starts at Rs 34,810 per person for triple occupancy at the hotel. The tour with single occupancy at the hotel will cost Rs 47,310 per person. The passengers can book the package through IRCTC website.

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EPA010

The tour package will also cover the city palace and Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. The passengers will be taken to the pilgrimage town of Pushkar by bus. On arrival, Brahma Temple will be visited with an overnight stay in the hotel. The next day, passengers will check out from the hotel and travel to Udaipur en-route to visit Chittorgarh fort to City Palace, Sahelion ki Bari and enjoy a boat ride at Fateh Sagar Lake.

On the fourth day of the tour, IRCTC has planned a visit to Jodhpur. The tourists will be visiting the Mehrangarh fort. The fifth day of this tour package will be exciting as passengers will move to Jaisalmer. In Jaisalmer places like Umaid Bhawan Museum and Jaisalmer-Sam Desert will be covered. In the evening the tourists can enjoy the Camel Safari at Sam Sand Dunes, followed by Cultural Shows. Passengers will stay overnight in a Tent in Sam Desert. Other places to be covered in Jaisalmer are Jaisalmer Fort, Patwonki Haveli, and War Museum.

