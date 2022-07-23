IRCTC Railways Introduces Special Mahalay Pind Daan Air Package; Know More

Pind Daan is a very important ritual in Sanatan Dharma. Pind Daan is performed to bring peace and salvation to the departed souls of ancestors and other relatives.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package for people going to perform this important ritual. The name of this special tour package is Mahalay Pind Daan Air Package. By availing this package, you can visit Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj. IRCTC has shared information about this great deal on Twitter.

This tour package is for 6 days and 5 nights and will start from Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. The fare for this package starts from Rs 22,160 per person.

Cost of the tour package:

The cost of the package per person on triple occupancy is Rs 22,160. The tour will cost you Rs 23,990 per person on double occupancy. At the same time, the per-person cost of single occupancy is Rs 32,460. Per Person cost (with bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 19,725. At the same time, the per person cost (without a bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 17,450.

Tour Package Highlights

Destinations Covered - Bodh Gaya, Gaya, Prayagraj and Varanasi

Package Name - Mahalay Pinda Daan Air Package

Traveling Mode - Flight

Departure Date - September 17, 2022

How to book this tour package

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

