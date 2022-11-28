IRCTC To Provide Baby Food, Regional Delicacies, Meals For Diabetic Patients And More

The Railway Board gave IRCTC, its catering and tourism arm, the privilege to include seasonal, regional, baby food options, etc. in their already existing pamphlet. The decision is taken into account while keeping the needs of the passengers in consideration.

The option to customise its food menu for trains and to offer regional cuisines, seasonal delicacies and baby food is a great initiative taken by the IRCTC for the passengers. As per the new guidelines, the revised menus will also include food requirements for festivals, along with healthy food options, food for diabetic patients, etc.

The step is taken to take care of the passengers travelling to their respective destinations. This action initiated by the government will add more options to the food menu and will make the journey of passengers more satisfying and joyous.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, has announced that the prices of the plates will remain the same — but for the people who want to eat their favourite cuisines, they have to give some extra charges for the same. Similarly, if the passenger is suffering from diseases like diabetes, proper arrangements will be made for him. Likewise, the food menu will also include options for toddlers, but extra charges will be levied on such arrangements.

The new guidelines will monitor the quality of the food and the standard of service through a thorough examination. Certain safeguards are also built to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality. Besides this, the use of inferior brands will be avoided.

These new menus have also improvised their charges that the passengers have to pay if they want to eat the food of their choice. While the price of the ordinary thali will remain the same, the food of their choice will be costlier.

The order imposed by the government is to benefit the passengers, as they get the option to choose their favourite food during their train journey.

