IRCTC to Soon Get Its Website Fixed to Avoid Delays in Booking Tickets During Festivals

If you have been facing endless delays in the confirmation of your train tickets on the IRCTC website due to slow loading time, you may not have to face it anymore. The Indian Railways has appointed an international consultant to improve the functioning of the IRCTC website ahead of the festive season. This has been done so that passengers can have an easy and hassle-free experience booking e-tickets online.

It has commonly been seen that during the festive season, due to the heavy load on the IRCTC website, the server often gets too slow or crashes. This causes a lot of inconvenience to passengers. Besides, there is also a problem with booking Tatkal tickets. However, now Grant Thornton, one of the world’s leading consulting companies, has been tasked with making the website hassle-free.

The Railway Ministry previously assured the Standing Committee of Parliament that it was working to fix the problem of slow servers after facing numerous complaints. If the performance of the IRCTC website turns over a new leaf under Grant Thornton, not only will passengers benefit but there will also be lesser crowds at railway counters.

It is interesting to note that for the last 2 to 3 years, the share of total reserved tickets under e-ticketing has increased by 80 percent. At present, IRCTC has more than 100 million registered users. In the year 2016-17, the share of railway e-ticketing was around 60 percent, which has now increased to 80.5 percent.

