IRCTC To Start Shri Ramayana Yatra On November 18

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package for all the devotees out there. This tour package will cover the Ramayana Circuit as well as some other sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The Shri Ramayana Yatra, which is an 18 days 17 nights tour, will begin on November 18. It is one of the most extensive tour packages offered by IRCTC, which covers – Delhi, Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.

The cost of the proposed package is Rs 59,980 for double or triple occupancy under the comfort category. For single occupancy, it is Rs 68,980. The cost of the package includes travel by Bharat Gaurav train in 3AC, hotel, meals – both onboard and offboard, sightseeing and transfers, taxes, travel insurance, and security on the train. IRCTC will provide only veg meals on this tour.

Passengers are advised to carry a hard copy or a soft copy of their vaccination certificate on the Shri Ramayana Yatra. Additionally, they must also carry a hard copy of their Voter Id on the tour.

For the convenience of passengers, various boarding and de-boarding points have been finalised by IRCTC. The boarding stations of the tour include – Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central and Lucknow Junction. On the other hand, the tour’s de-boarding stations include – Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, and Delhi Safdarjung.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra will cover several pilgrimage sites. Temples like the Ram Janambhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple Bharat Kund, Sita Mata temple, Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi, Punaura Dham, Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple, Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, and Anjani Swami Temple, to name a few, will be toured.

Tickets for the proposed tour can be booked online on IRCTC’s official website or through their regional facilities centres.

