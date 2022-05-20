IRCTC Tour Package: Visit Raipur's Ghatarani Waterfall, Maa Durga Temple At Just Rs 1865

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a great tour package to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The affordable tour package is priced at Rs 1865 per person on triple occupancy.

This one-day IRCTC tour package is the perfect getaway for working professionals as it can be completed on weekends itself. Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, is a beautiful tourist destination.

The picturesque Ghatarani waterfall is located 85 km from Raipur. It is a must-visit place after monsoon when the water reservoir is filled to the brim. You can also visit many beautiful temples in Raipur. Devotees come from far and wide to visit the Shree Rajrajeshwari Maa Mahamaya Devi Temple in Raipur.

IRCTC has tweeted about the package on its official Twitter handle.

“From uncovering the beauty of Ghatarani waterfall to paying a visit at Maa Durga Temple. Explore with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at ₹1865/- pp*. For more information, visit bit.ly/3P0V7V6 @AmritMahotsav", read the IRCTC’s tweet.

You can get more information in this regard from the IRCTC website.

The package is inclusive of these facilities:

The tour package of IRCTC will start from Raipur Station. The cab driver will take you from the station to the Ghatarani Waterfall, which is located 25km from the Jatmai Temple.

After this, you will be able to visit the temple of Goddess Maa Durga. You will not have to pay travel insurance, parking or toll on your journey.

