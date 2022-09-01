IRCTC Unveils Tour Package For Shirdi and Shani Singnapur Commuters

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has unveiled an affordable tour package for those interested in going to Shirdi and Shani Singnapur, Maharashtra. This package will be available at a modest price of Rs 10,930. The duration of this tour package is 4 days and 5 nights. Those interested can avail of this tour package until September 8.

The Commuters can board the train from Lucknow. The tour package includes charges for train tickets, hotel stay, breakfast and dinner. It will also include the charges for local transport. However, you will have to pay for your lunch.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

For a second-class AC, the charges per passenger are Rs 23,820. The Charges for two passengers are Rs 15,740 per person. For the third AC, the charges will be Rs 21,810, while the price will come down to Rs 13,460 if there are two people. The amount will come down further to Rs 10,930 for three commuters availing of third AC.

In addition to Maharashtra, IRCTC has unveiled another package for Mata Vaishno Devi. The duration of this package is 4 Nights and 5 Days and it costs Rs 8,375. This amount will include transportation, pick up and drop charges from Jammu railway station to the hotel at Katra.

This amount will also include accommodation at Katra, and meals, including two breakfasts and dinners. Passengers will stay at Jai Maa Inn, a three-star hotel.

For more details regarding this package, the following link can be accessed.

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NLR022

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here