IRCTC's Economical Tour Package For Udaipur is The Best Thing For Travel Enthusiasts

The IRCTC has introduced a special tour package to Udaipur, the city of lakes. The tour to the royal city is for two days and three nights. City Palace, Saheliyon ki Bari, Fateh Sagar lake, Eklingji, Haldighati, Nathdwara, and Kumbhalgarh Fort are among the places that you will be visiting, should you opt for the package.

Facilities like breakfast and room services with different categories have been arranged for the passengers. Moreover, passengers have the option to choose the room category depending on their budget. As per IRCTC, they have scheduled the days and visits for the tour.

On Day 1- Famous tourist spots like City Palace, Saheliyon ki Bari, boat ride at Fateh Sagar lake will be covered. The boat ride is a personal choice of the passenger hence IRCTC will not pay for it.

On Day 2 - In the morning, breakfast will be provided by the IRCTC. Spots like Eklingji, Haldighati, and Nathdwara, will be toured. Breakfast will be provided to the passengers at their respective hotels.

On Day 3 - On the final day, IRCTC will schedule a visit to Kumbhalgarh Fort. After this visit, passengers can leave for their destination. If the passengers want to stay back in Udaipur for some more time, they can. After the designated days, IRCTC will have no more responsibility for the passenger.

The package is priced at Rs. 5,380. The cost of the package includes AC accommodation, parking, pick and drop, and a breakfast facility. As mentioned above, passengers will get the opportunity to select the category of the room they want. The room ranges from standard, deluxe, and luxury. Passengers might have to pay extra for the rooms if they are opting for deluxe or luxury services. Passengers are requested to board train number NJH081.

The special Tour of Udaipur is also available during Diwali from October 24 to November 6. Bookings are open. If you want to celebrate Christmas and New year in Udaipur, nothing can be better than this package.

For more information click, https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NJH081

