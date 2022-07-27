IRCTC's Grand 20-Day Package For Devotees Of Lord Ram Is Here; Know Everything

If you have been long planning to visit the religious shrines related to Lord Ram, then IRCTC’s latest 20-day package will delight you. The IRCTC has introduced an economical and luxurious tour package that will cover shrines associated with Lord Ram.

The tour will commence from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and includes places like Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. The end destination of the tour will be Bhadrachalam.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will cover your food and water requirements as well. The following shrines will be part of the 20-day journey:

Ayodhya- Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat

Nandigram- Bharat-Hanuman Mandir and Bharat Kund

Janakpur- Ram-Janki Temple

Sitamarhi- Sitamarhi and Janaki Mandir in Punora Dham

Buxar- Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple

Varanasi- Tulsi Manas Mandir, Sankat Mochan Temple, Vishwanath Temple, and Ganga Aarti

Sita Samhita Site, Sitamarhi, Sita Mata Temple

Prayagraj- Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman Mandir

Shringverpur- Shringirishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura

Chitrakoot- Gupt Godavari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya Temple

Nashik- Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchavati, Sitagufa, Kalaram Temple

Hampi- Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha Temple and Vitthal Temple

Rameshwaram- Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

Kanchipuram- Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman Temple

Bhadrachalam- Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple

For the double or triple occupancy, per person, IRCTC has quoted Rs. 73,500. For single occupancy, the charge is Rs. 84,000. For the children between the age group of 5- 11 years, Rs. 67,200 has been quoted.

IRCTC has shared the necessary details for the interested passengers:

Package name - Shri Ramayana Yatra By Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

Days of the tour - 19 nights and 20 days

Departure date - August 24, 2022

Boarding point - Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow

Deboarding Point - Veerangana Laxmibai, Agra, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung

Class - 3rd AC

For the booking, passengers can look at IRCTC’s official website, www.irctctourism.com. Apart from that, IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices are also equipped with a tour package.

