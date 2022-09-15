IRCTC's Navratri Gift To Pilgrims: A Special Tour Package To Mata Vaishno Devi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Navratri tour package for pilgrims wanting to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. The initiative comes against the backdrop of a long waiting list on 9 days of Navratri. Hence, to avoid this, a Navratri Special Train Tour Package of four nights and five days has been introduced. This special train will run from Safdarjung Railway Station on September 30 and will reach Katra the next day.

The IRCTC will provide various facilities, including meals and accommodation. The passengers will travel on the Bharat Gaurav Trains. The package includes some 600 pilgrims in a three-tier AC coach. Buses will be arranged by the IRCTC for the passengers’ movement from Mata Vaishno Devi and then back to the hotel. This Navratri Tour Package costs just Rs.11,990 per person on double occupancy basis.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The cost is inclusive of GST, accommodation, travel, and food. For a single room, the passenger has to pay Rs. 13,790, while for the double or triple sharing Rs.11,990. A child between the age of 5-11 years will have to pay Rs.10,795.

The IRCTC has also prepared a travel plan. On the day of arrival in Katra, after lunch, pilgrims will move to Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The passengers can spend the whole night and day at the Mata Vaishno Devi. They can even come to the hotel at night for dinner.

Talking about Bharat Gaurav Train, the government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Railway, introduced it intending to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places. So far the Railway has operated two Bharat Gaurav Trains.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here