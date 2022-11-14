IRCTC's Nepal Tour Package Includes Visit To Pashupatinath Darshan With Panoramic Pokhara

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s regional office at Bhopal offers an exciting tour package, named Pashupatinath Darshan with Panoramic Pokhara, for people interested in travelling to Nepal. The duration of the package is 5 nights and 6 days.

The journey will start from Bhopal on December 5, 2022. This special tour package boasts air travel. It includes a visit to the following places – the Pashupatinath Temple, the Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre, and the Swayambhunath Stupa.

The Pashupatinath Darshan with Panoramic Pokhara tour package costs Rs. 38,500 for triple occupancy. However, for single occupancy, the package costs Rs. 47,500. And, for double occupancy, it will cost Rs 39,000.

Advertisement

The cost of the package comprises return economy class airfare, three-star hotel accommodation, meals including breakfast and dinner, transfers in-between places, an English-speaking tour guide, travel insurance, and GST. However, the package does not include airfare tax and fuel surcharge, cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fee, local guides, or any other expenses of personal nature.

Passengers will have to travel with a hard copy of the vaccination certificate or a PDF of the certificate on their mobile phones on the tour. Carrying the PAN card is compulsory on this tour. In addition to that, a valid passport or voter Id is also mandatory to carry.

Interested passengers can book the tour package by visiting the official website IRCTC. The booking of tickets can also be done through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

For more information about the package, check out this link - https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WBO033

Read all the Latest Auto News here