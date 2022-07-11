IRCTC's South India Tour Package Is Your Chance To Explore These 8 Cities

For individuals keen on exploring the southern part of India this August, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package.

The IRCTC South Indian tour on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, costing Rs 53,970 per person, will cover the prominent, sacred, and heritage destinations of South India, including Hyderabad, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Mahabalipuram and Srisailam in 13 days and 12 nights.

Three meals and a night’s stay are included in the 13-day tour package. The Railways has put on track the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train with AC and non-AC coaches, for the journey, beginning August 9 to 21 from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and bookings can be made both through online and offline mode.

To book online, visit the IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, offline booking can also be made through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

The special tourist train will leave Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on August 9. Passengers will be able to board/deboard from Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Nagpur stations.

Tour Package Highlights

Package Name - SOUTH INDIA TOUR BY BHARAT GAURAV TOURIST TRAIN

How long will be the tour - 12 nights and 13 days

Departure date - August 9, 2022

Meal plan - Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Boarding/Deboarding - Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi and Nagpur stations

