Is a Picture Of Train Ticket Purchased From Reservation Counter Valid?

In the era of technology, e-ticketing has revolutionised the way passengers buy train tickets. One can not only buy tickets online but also cancel them online. However, a sizable portion of the rural population continues to rely on the outmoded method of purchasing tickets from the reservation counters. But, what happens if a traveller forgets to bring their printed ticket with them? Is a picture of the ticket valid while reviewed by TTE? Read on to find out.

If you buy a ticket from the reservation counter, then it is crucial to keep it with you while travelling. The passenger not possessing the ticket and the railways allowing them to travel using a photo of the ticket may result in a revenue loss. Anyone travelling without a hard copy of the ticket must have their legitimate identification on them and pay the full cost of the ticket, along with any applicable penalties and GST, after proving they did purchase the ticket and that it is in their name.

This is because a window ticket can be cancelled up to half an hour after booking it. The IRCTC website states that after the chart is prepared, e-tickets cannot be modified. There will be no fare reimbursement for tickets with confirmed reservations if a ticket is not cancelled or a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) is not submitted online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

Even though it is typically recommended to have one, you may not always need to carry a paper copy or printout of the ticket while booking tickets online. Most of the time, a digital copy of the ticket or an IRCTC SMS with the coach and berth number delivered to your mobile number should work.

