Car enthusiasts opt for a next-generation automobile with advanced safety features these days. Earlier advanced safety features were provided in five-starred cars but now such features are also available in micro SUVs. You might wonder if this was even possible, but Tata Motors made it possible with Tata Punch 2023. Though a hatchback car, the vehicle’s design and styling are similar to that of an SUV. You can also call Tata Punch, the lite version of Tata Nexon and Harrier. The car starts at Rs 5,99,900 ex-showroom in New Delhi.

Features:

Advertisement

Tata Punch’s engine with 1.2 Revotron makes it ideal for irregular and city roads. The Punch uses an 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. The micro SUV has a 2,445mm wheelbase and stands clear of the ground by 187mm. The four main accents for the Tata Punch are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The Adventure and Accomplished trims are available in the Camo Edition with the optional Rhythm and Dazzle accessory sets, while the top-spec Creative trim receives the Kaziranga Edition.

The Punch from Tata comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Harman audio system, connected car technology, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry with push-button start, and all four power windows.

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering control, and back parking sensors with cameras all contribute to passenger safety. The micro SUV’s 5-star Global NCAP safety ranking is the cherry on top. The wheels of the car are equipped with R-16 diamond-cut Alloy and 90-degree opening doors.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT compete against the Tata Punch. Indirect competitors include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, which all have comparable prices.

Advertisement

Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Foliage Green, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White are the eight available colour choices.

Read all the Latest Auto News here