Home » News » Auto » Israeli Aircraft Flies Over Saudi-Omani Airspace For the First Time

Israeli Aircraft Flies Over Saudi-Omani Airspace For the First Time

El Al Flight 083 bound for Bangkok departed from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, marking the first Israeli commercial flight using the new corridor

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 10:30 IST

Jerusalem

Saudi-Omani airspace (Photo: IANS)
Saudi-Omani airspace (Photo: IANS)

Israel’s national air carrier El Al began operating a new time-saving route via the airspace of Oman and Saudi Arabia, the company has said.

El Al Flight 083 departed from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday evening bound for Bangkok, marking the first Israeli commercial flight using the new corridor, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read: Scientists Model Lightning Strikes to Aircrafts, Could Optimise Design of Protection

The flight is expected to take around eight hours to reach Thailand’s capital. The new route would shorten flights to some Asian destinations by about two hours, according to a statement released by the company.

RELATED NEWS

The new route comes after Oman announced last week opening its airspace to Israel, following a similar move announced by Saudi Arabia in July 2022.

Advertisement

Israel does not have official ties with either Oman or Saudi Arabia.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 27, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 10:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures