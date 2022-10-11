Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Unveiled for India, Marks Final Year of the Sports Car

The Jaguar F-Type has been one of the most iconic sports cars made by the British automaker. In 2023, the Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition will mark the end of pure combustion sports cars from Jaguar, bringing to close a 75-year run and making space for the upcoming era of electric cars. The car is set to go on sale in early 2023, two years before when the automaker wants to go fully electric.

Matthew Beaven, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Designer, Exteriors, said; “For 75 years Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility, and maximum driver reward. The F-TYPE special edition holds true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an all-electric brand from 2025."

Advertisement

- Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Powertrain

F-TYPE’s range of engines includes four- and eight-cylinder options with outputs from 221 kW to 331 kW. All are paired with an eight-speed Quickshift transmission with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles. All engines are made at Jaguar Land Rover’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

Exclusively rear-wheel drive, the 221 kW, 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder engine generates maximum torque from just 1500 rpm. It also provides the performance expected from F-TYPE and enables acceleration from 0-100 km/h in only 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The 331 kW, 5.0-litre supercharged V8 has been developed to offer high performance with maximum torque of 580 Nm generated from 2500 rpm. The F-TYPE 75, available in rear-wheel drive, features an electronic active rear differential to optimise traction and enables 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 285 km/h.

Each engine is matched to a switchable active exhaust system as standard. The distinctive crackle and pop on the overrun synonymous with F-TYPE, remains, with sounds tuned to suit the distinctive character of each model.

Advertisement

Customers who choose a V8 benefit from the Quiet Start function, which ensures a subtle, refined start-up sound: electrically actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load, releasing the signature roar which has always been fundamental to the F-TYPE driving experience. If desired, Quiet Start can be overridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine.

- Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Design

Advertisement

Super-slim LED headlights, featuring Pixel technology as standard, with ‘Calligraphy’ J signature daytime running lights and sweeping direction indicators accentuate the car’s visual width and hint at its performance potential. They blend perfectly into the ‘liquid metal’ surfacing of the clamshell bonnet, which sweeps elegantly back, inspired by iconic models such as the C-type and D-type.

to the F-TYPE 75 are discreet badges on the front fenders. As part of the curated, simplified customer offer, every F-TYPE in the range is now offered with a model-specific 20-inch wheel as standard, with the F-TYPE 75 distinguished by its gloss black, five-spoke- and gloss black diamond-turned 10-spoke designs, respectively.

The rear haunches sweep downwards to the sleek rear LED lights with ‘Chicane’ signature. Powertrain-specific exhaust pipes emerge from the rear diffuser, clearly signalling F-TYPE’s performance intent. The four-cylinder model features a single, central, finisher while the 331 kW F-TYPE 75 V8 is identified by quad, outboard exhausts – the latter featuring etched R branding.

Advertisement

The F-TYPE’s interior features a 12.3-inch reconfigurable Interactive Driver Display, offering a choice of display themes.

Additionally, the car gets lightweight slimline seats – in Sport or Performance designs, with the latter standard on the F-TYPE 75. Materials such as Windsor leather – standard on the special edition – are complemented by details such as the crafted monogram stitch pattern – repeated in the door trim, with the Extended Leather Upgrade option – and Jaguar Leaper in the headrests. An Ebony Suedecloth headliner – also standard on the F-TYPE 75 – is also available on the interior.

Advertisement

- Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Ride and Handling

Double wishbone front- and rear suspension, tuned electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) and Torque Vectoring by Braking make a case for great agility and a connected feel. The chassis of the F-TYPE 75 is further enhanced by rear knuckles made from light, stiff aluminium die castings, which, together with larger wheel bearings deliver precision control of the tyre contact patch, translating to an even more connected steering feel. The F-TYPE 75 also features a rear electronic active differential (EAD) to optimise traction.

All 221 kW four-cylinder F-TYPE models use tuned monotube dampers to deliver the ride and handling attributes which give these models their unique character, while F-TYPE 75 is equipped with Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system with Configurable Dynamics. Using electronically controlled, continuously variable dampers, Adaptive Dynamics optimises both low speed comfort and high speed control, while Configurable Dynamics enables the driver to tailor the settings for suspension stiffness, steering weight, throttle response and gearshifts.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here