Jaipur To Jodhpur By Vande Bharat Express Will Take Less Than 2 Hours

Rajasthan will have a semi-high-speed bullet train, Vande Bharat Express, running by 2023. India’s third Vande Bharat Express was recently flagged off between Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central. Now, efforts are being made to run this special train in Rajasthan as well.

According to the information shared by North Western Railway on Twitter, preparations are underway to run the Vande Bharat train from 8 to 10 places in Rajasthan. Apart from the Jodhpur-Jaipur route, they also plan to start operations from Jaipur to other destinations, including Delhi, Kota, and Udaipur.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Recently, in a trial run of the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan, the train successfully ran at a speed of 120 km to 180 km per hour. The trial was held at the Kota-Nagda track in the Kota Division of West Central Railway. According to reports, depots are under construction in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ganganagar for the maintenance of the Vande Bharat train.

Currently, it takes approximately 5 hours and 35 minutes to travel from Jaipur to Jodhpur by train. However, after the introduction of Vande Bharat, it will take just 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete this journey.

Similarly, it takes 4 hours and 45 minutes to travel from Jaipur to Delhi. But with Vande Bharat, the same journey will be covered in 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The journey from Jaipur to Udaipur, which generally takes about 7 hours and 30 minutes, will be completed within 2 hours and 25 minutes with Vande Bharat Express.

Lastly, Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey from Jaipur to Kota, which usually takes around 3 hours and 35 minutes, in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Advertisement

This train will run on an auto braking system. The top speed of this semi-high-speed train will be around 180 kilometres per hour while its minimum speed will be around 130 kmph. In addition to completing the journey in comparatively less time, passengers will also get flight-like luxurious facilities during their journey in Vande Bharat Express.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here