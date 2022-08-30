Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam Train Services Cancelled on September 11 and 13; Know More

The Indian Railways has cancelled the Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam train on September 11 and 13. If you are planning to travel by Jammu Tawi Express on the aforementioned dates, you will have to change your plans.

According to Sudhir Singh, Senior DCM of Moradabad Division of Railways, the work on a satellite freight terminal in the Firozpur division will begin in the next two days. In addition, the division’s Bari Brahmin railway station is undergoing interlocking and non-interlocking work, so 14 trains running through Moradabad will be cancelled from September 6 to 14.

According to the Northeast Railway Spokesperson, a non-interlocking block between the Pathankot Cantt-Jammu Tawi railway section on the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway will also be taken.

12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express will remain cancelled on 12 September 2022

12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express will remain cancelled on 13 September 2022 and will not run.

The Shatabdi Express between Kathgodam and New Delhi will run late by two hours. The daily train, which leaves for Delhi at 3:10 pm, will depart the national capital at 5:10 am on 29 and 30 August. Rajendra Singh, PRO of Izzatnagar Division of North Eastern Railway, informed us about the change.

He attributed the delay to the ongoing technical work at Rudrapur station. He also said that the passenger train running between Lalkuan and Moradabad 05331/05332 Lalkuan-Moradabad will not run on 29 and 30 August.

