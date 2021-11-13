Jawa Announces Yezdi Brand's Comeback on Twitter and the Internet Cannot Keep Calm

Yezdi is all set for revival in the Indian two-wheeler market as Classic Legends Private Limited, the company which brought back the Jawa brand of motorcycles, plans to launch new models in the coming future. The Mahindra-backed subsidiary, Classic Legends, will re-launch the Yezdi Motorcycles brand, however,they have not revealed the launch details of the upcoming new bikes.

In the meanwhile, Jawa’s official social media handles of the Yezdi brand have been launched to indicate the brand’s journey back to existence. Jawa Motorcycles in a cryptic tweet wrote, “We have disowned our own – the original bad boy. Head over to the infamous YezdiForever." The post also had a public notice image which read, “General public is hereby notified that out brother from the same mother has decided to strike out on its own," among other details.

There are rumours that the upcoming Yezdi two-wheelers’ will be underpinned by Jawa’s platforms and that one of these bikes will be an adventure bike (ADV), the other maybe a scrambler model. While the upcoming Yezdi ADV has been spied testing without camouflage on public roads, Yezdi’s new social media handles shared a teaser of the upcoming models. However, there is no announcement of a date, it is expected to be unveiled this month.

Meanwhile, Classic Legends has also filed trademarks for Yezdi as well as Yezdi Roadking in India. As per Autocar India report, the Yezdi ADV will most likely be powered by existing products from Jawa such as a larger 334cc motor from the Jawa Perak. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor produces a claimed 30.6hp and 32.7Nm, but it is expected to be tuned differently. The hardware components may include wire-spoke wheels, with disc brakes on both, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock. The features list may feature a full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and a dual-channel ABS.

When launched, the Yezdi ADV will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike and is also expected to be priced in the same segment.

