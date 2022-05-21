Jeep and Citroen’s Parent Company Stellantis Sees India as a Profitable Auto Market

Stellantis N.V. CEO Carlos Tavares has outlined India’s strategic importance for Stellantis and his vision to evolve its operations as part of the Dare Forward 2030 global strategic plan. The merged companies that formed Stellantis have invested over €1 billion since 2015 to develop a sustainable footprint in the country and grow its brands, in line with the Government of India’s plan to develop the auto industry through its “Make in India" initiative.

India is already a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies and hosts the heart of Stellantis ICT while strongly contributing to global software development. A statement released by the company, says, with its diverse talent base and its demonstrated R&D and engineering expertise, Stellantis India is at the core of Stellantis.

“We are committed to growing and strengthening our presence in India, making this strategic country a key pillar of our global ambition under the Dare Forward 2030 plan," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “I’m proud of our 2,500 employees in India who are working every day to make Stellantis a key contributor, offering clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions for its Indian customers and paving the way for the well-being of the next generation."

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad) & Software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune. The Digital Hub in India has grown into one of the largest in-house ICT and digital organizations within Stellantis.

The manufacturing and R&D bases are already producing and exporting components and vehicles for markets outside India. They will increasingly become the source for engines, gearboxes, and components for other global markets.

Stellantis “Make in India" offensive is ongoing with India being the only country to locally produce four Jeep nameplates outside North America (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroen C5 Aircross outside France. In 2022, Indian customers will benefit from the new launches of the Jeep Meridian, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the New Citroen C3, which is designed, developed, and manufactured in India, for India and export markets. The statement adds that these products are firming up the foundation for growth and building awareness of the models that Stellantis is bringing to India.

Stellantis also says that they have an ambition for developing its Indian supplier base to conform with global quality standards and increasing India’s global competitiveness in the automotive ecosystem.

