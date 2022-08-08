Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Limited Edition Launching Soon in India

American automobile manufacturer Jeep’s Indian subsidiary has teased the 5th-anniversary edition of the Compass SUV. Being launched in the Indian market in July 2017, Jeep Compass was given a midlife facelift in 2020 which gave it a major cosmetic renovation and added loads of new features. It is the most affordable model by Jeep in India. The company hinted at the launch of its new SUV edition through a Twitter post wishing the mid-size SUV a happy 5-year anniversary.

“Happy 5th Anniversary to the Jeep Compass! Celebrating 5 Years Of Adventure and to mark this milestone we’re introducing the 5th Anniversary logo; a badge marking our years of excellence. Stay tuned for more!" Jeep India wrote in its Twitter post.

The text on the teaser video read, “Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Limited Edition Coming Soon," and doesn’t reveal anything more than this. However, the upcoming SUV is expected to receive some minor cosmetic upgrades or new colour schemes. Moreover, the Compass 5th anniversary edition will also sport new badges to highlight the special edition theme. The limited edition vehicle will arrive in limited quantities.

Mechanically, it is expected to get little to no changes. It will retain the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder multijet diesel engine or it could also be powered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged multi-air petrol engine. Currently, the diesel engine produces 170 PS power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 160 PS power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options for the diesel variant include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission which ensure effortless gear shifts. The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only.

After making its debut five years ago, the Jeep Compass remained the only model in Jeep’s portfolio for a while. Later, Meridian and Wrangler were also added but the mid-size SUV Compass remains the automaker’s top-selling model.

