Jeep Compass and Meridian Club Editions Launched in India, Cheapest SUV Models Ever

Jeep has introduced the Club Editions of the Compass and Meridian SUVs in India. Jeep Compass Club Edition and Jeep Meridian Club Edition are based on the base variants of these SUVs while priced significantly lower them. The Compass Club Edition has been priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Meridian Club Edition will cost Rs 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that both the Club Edition SUVs are being sold as part of a limited-period offer and their prices are valid only till the end of February.

Also Read: Also Read: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched at Rs 77.50 Lakh - Design, Features, Engine and More

Advertisement

Jeep has only given cosmetic makeover to the new Club Edition models which includes an exclusive decal on the hood and a Club Edition badging on the tailgate. The new models will be an attractive proposition for many SUV enthusiasts as the Compass Club Edition is cheaper than the base variant of the standard model by as much as Rs 1.08 lakh. On the other hand, the Meridian Club Edition has an even larger difference of Rs 2.35 lakh.

Jeep is offering only one powertrain with the Compass and Meridian Club Edition models. While the Compass will come with a 163hp, 1.4L turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the Meridian is only available with a 170hp, 2.0L diesel mill paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The option of the 4×4 drivetrain is not available with the new Club Edition models.

Although the new Club Edition models are priced lower than the regular base trims, they are pretty loaded in terms of equipment. The Compass Club Edition boasts of features like 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual airbags and ESC. The Compass competes with the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the new variant of the Meridian will come with larger 18-inch wheels, automatic LED projector headlamps, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a wireless charger, dual zone AC and six airbags.

Read all the Latest Auto News here