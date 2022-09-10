Jeep Compass Gets Rs 90,000 Price Hike Across Variants, Check New Price List

Jeep has announced a hike in the prices of one of their best-selling products in the Indian market, the Compass SUV. After the price update, the SUV is set to become dearer by Rs 90,000 for all variants. The base variant of the Jeep Compass will now come with a price tag of Rs 19.29 lakh whereas the top-end variant will come at a cost of Rs 32.22 lakh.

The company has also discontinued the Longitude (O) variant of the Compass SUV, which was offered in both petrol and diesel engines. The Jeep Compass will now be available in 12 variants

Listed below are the new prices of Jeep Compass variants:

Variant New Price Old Price

Sport 4X2 P MT Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh

Sport 4X2 D MT Rs 20.89 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh

Sport 4X4 P AT Rs 21.87 lakh Rs 20.97 lakh

Night Eagle 4X2 D MT Rs 23.20 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh

Night Eagle 4X2 P AT Rs 24.00 lakh Rs 23.10 lakh

Limited 4X2 D MT Rs 24.89 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh

Limited 4X2 P AT Rs 25.69 lakh Rs 24.79 lakh

Model S 4X2 D MT Rs 27.04 lakh Rs 26.14 lakh

Model S 4X2 P AT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 26.94 lakh

Limited 4X4 D AT Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 27.79 lakh

Model S 4X2 D AT Rs 30.84 lakh Rs 29.94 lakh

Trail hawk 4X4 D AT Rs 32.22 lakh Rs 31.32 lakh

Launched originally in 2017, Jeep Compass received a facelift in 2021. Following this, a special anniversary edition of the SUV was introduced in August this year. Jeep Compass is among the most popular SUVs in the Indian market presently, with a waiting period going up to several months. Buyers looking to drive the sports variant of the SUV will have to wait for nearly three months. For other variants of the Compass including the Night Eagle, Limited, and Trail hawk, the waiting period hovers between six to eight weeks.

