Jeep Compass SUV Price Hiked for the Fourth Time in 2022

Jeep has revised the prices of its Compass SUV, hiking it for the fourth time this year in India. Depending on the trim, the car’s ex-showroom price rose by up to Rs 1.8 lakh. The SUV was priced at Rs 18.04 lakh for the base petrol-manual variant at the beginning of the year. At the start of 2022, the Compass SUV’s top-spec diesel Trailhawk variant was priced at Rs 30.72 lakh. Now, the price point for the vehicle will start at Rs 20.89 lakh for the base Sport trim. It will be as high as Rs 32.67 lakh for the top-spec Trailhawk. Jeep’s previous price rise for the vehicle is barely over two months old. The last time the cars became dearer was in September when the cost went up by Rs 90,000 across the range.

According to reports, the price of the base Sport diesel manual has remained unchanged. Longitude and Night Eagle variants, all of which fall on the lower-spec spectrum, have seen prices go up by Rs 15,000-25,000. Meanwhile, the higher-spec Limited, Anniversary Edition, Model S, and Trailhawk variants have seen a cost rise ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. The base Sport petrol manual has recorded the sharpest spike. The car is now costlier by Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Compass has a wide price bracket and has therefore accrued more rivals. Its competitors span from SUVs like Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 at the top end to the Tata Harrier and MG Hector at the bottom.

The Compass SUV was originally released in 2017 and received a facelift in 2021. Jeep presented a special anniversary edition of the car in August this year. The vehicle has marked its place as one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. As of September, the waiting period could be up to several months. Back then, the waiting time for variants like the Night Eagle, Limited, and Trail hawk, the waiting period hovered between six to eight weeks.

