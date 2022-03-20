Jeep Meridian, Based on Compass SUV, Global Unveil on March 29, Launch Expected in May

The Jeep Meridian’s images were released a few weeks ago, but the official details about the three-row SUV, as well as its availability, will be revealed at the world premiere on March 29. The Meridian is based on the popular Compass SUV, and it has already been spotted testing on public roads several times. The Jeep Meridian will be available in showrooms around May of this year, while the American company has just released the facelifted Compass Trailhawk range-topping model, as well as the locally produced Grand Cherokee later this year. The Jeep Meridian is the India-spec variant of the seven-seater Compass sold in Latin America as the Commander.

The three-row SUV will be produced at Ranjangaon, which will serve as a production base for the right-hand-drive variant, and will be exported to a number of countries. On the surface, the Meridian looks a lot like the Commander, yet it has its own unique features. It is also longer than the standard Compass, giving it a more noticeable presence on the road. With an upright front fascia boasting prominent LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, wider air intake, vertical chrome grille slats, a thick chrome trim running across the width of the bumper, wider central air intake, and other styling cues from Jeep models sold abroad, the Meridian is more comparable to the Grand Cherokee.

The back doors have been lengthened to accommodate the third row of seats, and the rectangular wheel arches suit the set of freshly designed alloy wheels. It also has a wide greenhouse, an upright tailgate, and LED tail lamps. The traditional 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will be used for performance.

The interior will be similar to the Compass, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument dashboard, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, wireless charging, seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, and so on.

The Jeep Meridian will face off against the freshly updated Skoda Kodiaq, as well as body-on-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

