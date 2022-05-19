Jeep Meridian Launched in India Starting at Rs 29.90 Lakh, AT Variant at Rs 31.80 Lakh

Jeep Meridian SUV has been finally launched in India. Jeep India has priced the Meridian starting from Rs 29.90 lakh. The SUV will be available in five variant options. Here is the complete variant-wise price list:

Jeep Meridian MT FWD - Rs 29.90 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) MT FWD - Rs 32.40 Lakh

Jeep Meridian 9AT FWD - Rs 31.80 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) 9AT FWD - Rs 34.30 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) 9AT 4×4 - Rs 36.95 Lakh

Advertisement

(All prices ex-showroom, India)

Recently, Jeep opened the bookings for the new Meridian SUV in India for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The American automaker will start the deliveries of the Jeep Meridian in India next month, around the third week of June. The company has already commenced production of the SUV at its Ranjangaon plant.

The Meridian shares its underpinnings with the compass but with heavy tweaks to accommodate the additional row of seats. In terms of dimensions, the car is 41mm wider and 48mm taller than the Compass. The wheelbase is also stretched by 146mm. The Meridian comes with all-new body panels, which are closely similar to the new Grand Cherokee L. The interior dashboard design takes inspiration from the Compass but comes gowned in a new brown option.

The Meridian will be offered broadly in two variants specifications which will inherit most of the features from the Compass, including the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, traction control, ESC, hill start and descent control, 360-degree parking camera and selectable drive modes. The Meridians is available with a powered tailgate function.

Currently, the Meridian is available as a 7-seater with a bench seat for the middle row and a one-touch tumble down function for access to the third row. A 6-seater variant is expected later on which will have a captain seat in the middle row instead of the bench seats.

Advertisement

Jeep Meridian SUV in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More in Detail Image Gallery

Similar to the Compass, the Meridian is powered by a sole 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine. However, The engine will be tweaked to fit the purpose and the size of the Meridian.

In terms of transmission, the Meridian will come with the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic unit. While manual variants will exclusively be FWD, automatics will also get the option of AWD. Jeep also plans on adding a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine to the line-up in the near future.

Advertisement

The Jeep Meridian takes on some of the most popular badges in the segment including the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and the MG Gloster.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.