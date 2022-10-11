Jet Airways Could Start Operations with Five Aircrafts by October End, Details Here

Jet Airways is all set restart its second innings after 3 years and as per the latest development, it has identified five aircrafts for beginning the operations in India. Reportedly, three A320 Neo and two B737-8 MAX planes will join the fleet of Jet Airways. Though the airline has not signed lease agreements with lessors as of now and it is under process.

Earlier, it was reported that the airline will commence operations in September but now it seems highly unlikely even in October. With no official word on the fleet structure, Airbus A320neo would be the first aircraft joining the airline as Airbus has listed this plane under Jet Airways’ name in its monthly report. Moreover, the aircraft was spotted flaunting Jet Airways logo at Maastricht Airport. “The picture of Airbus aircraft with Jet Airways’ branding is real", a source confirmed.

As per reports, the airline is also in process of hiring pilots and cabin staff for both the Airbus and Boeing planes. In a statement to CNBC-TV18 on September 27, the airline said, “We are very close to finalizing our initial fleet plan in preparation for opening for sale soon and restart of operations in the coming weeks. There is no ‘deadline’; target dates are set by us alone, and we have always maintained that this is a marathon, not a sprint. We had said we were targeting to launch by October 2022, and we are tracking quite close to that."

The query sent to Jet Airways elicited no response. Jet Airways had to shut down its operations in 2019 due to worsening financial condition and rising debt. Presently, it has been taken over by Murari Lal Jalan, who is a Dubai-based businessman, and Florian Fritsch, Chairman, Kalrock Capital Management Ltd.

