Jet Airways Flying Permit Could Be Revalidated This Week

Mumbai, May 16: Jet Airways, which is set to conduct its final phase of proving flights on Tuesday, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) revalidated this week, according to a senior DGCA official. The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday.

“The process for Jet Airways flying permit revalidation is almost done. On Tuesday, they are conducting the remaining proven flights. Their AOC revalidation will be done by this week," the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

