Jet Airways Likely to Have Hybrid Seat Configuration, Operations to Commence Soon

After being grounded in 2019, Jet Airways is inching towards taking off again. The airline has already started hiring employees at the CXO level. This will soon be followed up by concrete steps towards getting the Air Operating Permit to start the services.

The airline CEO Sanjiv Kapoor had talked about a hybrid model that had created a lot of flutters. In the current climate, the Indian aviation industry is dominated by Low-Cost Carrier. Back in 2019, the same year when Jet Airways had shut its doors, 87 per cent of the entire domestic air traffic was carried by the Low-Cost Carriers.

A hybrid model more often than not refers to having a full-service business class and an economy class that follows the low-cost model wherein passengers have to buy on board and pay for meals, among others.

Ahead of this, Vistara, a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines that started operations in 2015, promised service like no other. At the time, Vistara claimed that its surveys reflected at the demand for premium traffic, yet when it came to meeting the bottom line, the airline has not been profitable yet.

The airline has had to course-correct multiple times, changing its configuration twice, inducting all-economy aircraft and further adding to that mix with two class aircraft (though done to get slots that were linked to additional capacity).

