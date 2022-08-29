Jet Airways Ready to Fly Again, All You Need to Know

Jet Airways is ready to start its second innings in India after a gap of nearly two and a half years. Having said that, the airline has already been granted the operating permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Furthermore, it carried out the training of the first batch of cabin crew last week at Gurugram center.

With Sanjiv Kapoor at the helm as CEO, Jet Airways will begin operations with 20 aircrafts on domestic routes initially. Kapoor has been a veteran of the aviation industry as he has occupied leadership roles in multiple airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet. Interestingly, Jet will not use even a single aircraft from its older fleet and instead all the planes will be brand new and leased from foreign lessors.

Recently, the airline has introduced a new recruitment portal to hire employees including pilots for Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG & MAX aircraft. This recruitment drive for pilots is a clear indication of the aircrafts that will be used by the airline in its new innings in India.

Reportedly, Jet Airways has told the Ministry of Civil Aviation that it intends to add 20 more aircrafts by the end of 2024. Moreover, it aims to have 150 aircrafts in its fleet by 2030 as told by VK Singh, MoS, Civil Aviation in the Parliament.

Jet, a couple of days back, teased the flyers by announcing the return of ‘Imli Candy’ on its various social media handles. For Jet flyers, it was a highly nostalgic moment and hence they couldn’t hold back themselves from sharing their favorite Imli Candy memory. For those not aware of this, Imli Candy was a lip-smacking snack served by the airline on its flights and it was loved by one and all, especially children.

Jet Airways was one of India’s most prolific airlines before it stopped operations in April 2019 due to financial crunch. With Naresh Goyal as Chairman, it was the only airline besides Air India to have flights to the United States with wide-bodied Boeing aircrafts. Before ceasing operations, Jet Airways had the highest seating capacity for international flights among all airlines operating from India.

