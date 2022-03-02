Jewar Airport: Upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport to Get Air Traffic Services from AAI

National airports operator AAI will provide air traffic services at the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, the first phase of which is expected to be commissioned by 2024, a statement said. An agreement to this effect was signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on Monday, AAI said. YIAPL is a special purpose vehicle set up for the development of the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar. As an Air Navigation Services Provider, AAI is the only entity statutorily empowered to provide air traffic services in the country.

“AAI is pleased to partner with Noida International Airport and is upbeat about these kinds of challenging projects, which will open new gateways of operating multiple major airports in the vicinity of each other catering to the Metros," said A K Pathak, Member (Planning) at Airports Authority of India. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are lined up for a similar approach, he said, adding AAI has already signed a pact for CNS-ATM services with Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) in 2018.

Under the pact with the Noida International Airport, AAI will plan, procure, install and commission the CNS/ATM equipment and facilities and provide air traffic services at the upcoming airport, AAI said. Besides, the facility will also be equipped with Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems and ATS Automation Systems which will enable situational awareness and provide decision support to Air Traffic Controllers for all-weather operations, it stated.

The Noida International Airport (Jewar) is expected to be commissioned by the year 2025 and AAI will be associated with the airport operator in all three phases covered under the CNS-ATM agreement such as the pre-commissioning, commissioning and the operational phase, as per the statement. The airspace design and flight procedure design will be undertaken collaboratively under the Air Space Management (ASM) Directorate of AAI with the participation of the New Delhi Air Traffic Control Centre and the airport operator, it added.

AAI said it is also expected to deploy its ATC and ATSEP (Air Traffic Services Engineering Professionals) workforce to meet service standards.

