Jio-bp to Power Nexus Malls EV Journey, to Setup Charging Stations and Battery Swapping Stations

Nexus Malls today announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for the rollout of state-of-the-art EV charging stations and battery swapping stations across their portfolio of 17 malls across 13 cities.

Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will be installed with 24×7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs.

In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad from June 2022. To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company’s customers to charge vehicles at their malls among other environmentally conscious initiatives.

Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest mall owners in the country with 17 malls across 13 cities which are already clocking 100% business recovery. During the pandemic, Nexus Malls have taken several measures to reassure the customers of their safety and hygiene on the premises of the malls. This in turn has resulted in the fastest business recoveries in the industry and made the malls the most preferred destinations in their respective cities.

The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs. Leveraging the best of RIL & bp’s strengths in electrification, the company is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

