John Abraham Becomes Proud Owner of 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa After Pathaan Success

Bollywood actor John Abraham is well-known for his action films, fitness and training regimes, alongside the extravagant sports bike collection. With his film Dhoom, in which he rides high-end sports bikes, we can confidently argue that John is solely responsible for popularising the Suzuki Hayabusa in India. After the release of the film, the Suzuki Hayabusa became the dream bike of many in India.

Now, following Pathaan’s tremendous success and record-breaking box office collections, John Abraham has gifted himself a new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa, an ideal addition to his motorcycle collection. A video of John Abraham unpacking his shiny new superbike started doing the rounds on social media. Suzuki Hayabusa was a constant in John Abraham’s garage.

Over the years, he continued to upgrade it, and today he has the most recent MY2023 model. The bike, which is regarded as Suzuki’s most recognisable product, costs around Rs 16.4 lakhs in India (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is being imported as a fully assembled unit in India. The actor ordered the bike in Candy Daring Red and Metallic Thunder Gray.

The engine of the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is identical to that of the earlier models. It has a 1,340cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 187 bhp and 142 Nm of torque. It is equipped with an aluminium suspension frame, Showa suspension components, Brembo Stylema brake callipers, and Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres. The superbike has additional technological features including hill hold control, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and a TFT display.

In addition to the Suzuki Hayabusa, John Abraham has a number of other motorcycles. Yamaha R1, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Honda CBR 1000RR-R, Ducati Diavel, Suzuki GSX-1000R, BMW S100RR, Yamaha RD 350, Yamaha V-Max, MV Agusta F3 800, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Ducati Panigale V4 are among the bikes in his garage.

In several interviews, John Abraham has revealed that he received training at the world-renowned California Superbike School. John maintains that he rides bikes at high speeds only on race tracks and never on public roads.

