Johnny Depp Car Collection: The Top Six Rides That Match His Dynamic Persona

Actor Johnny Depp loves sailing - be it in his movies or on the road. The Pirates of the Caribbean star owns a swanky car collection that includes new-gen sports cars, SUVs, and a few vintage rides. The actor is reported to be owning at least 45 luxury cars. And the swanky collection is not just limited to cars. Depp also owns a luxury yacht among many other expensive items. Here's a look at Johnny Depp's exotic car collection:

Chevrolet Corvette

The 1959 model of Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly a gift from filmmaker Graham King to Depp for his performance in The Rum Diary. The vintage car is made of fibreglass plastic instead of the usual steel body the car can clock up to 128 miles per hour thanks to its lightweight.

Porsche 911 Carrera S

During the two years of production, only 3687 units of Porsche 911 Carrera S were produced. And one of them is with Johnny Depp. The car came with a price tag of $40,000 back in 1980 and is powered a by 3-litre displacement churning out a total of 200 hp of power. The Carrera S is covered fully with a leather-inspired and hets-shaded dashboard.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith was reportedly bought by Depp for $ 330,000. The car which is also touted as one of the most powerful Rolls-Royces comes powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine tuned to produce an output of 591bhp of power. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and comes loaded with features offering high-class comfort to the passengers.

Ferrari 488 Spider

From Vintage to sports cars now. Depp owns a Ferrari 488 spider which he reportedly bought for over $ 3,00,000. The car has a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine turning out a maximum of 661 hp of power. The car can clock 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and 200 km/h in just 5.7 seconds more.

Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator is one of the biggest SUVs in the US Market. The beast derives its power from a 3.5-litre V6 engine tuned to produce an output of 450 horsepower. It comes with an all-wheel drive and the transmission duties of the Navigator are handled by a 10-speed automatic unit. The SUV can offer comfortable seating to 8 passengers and space is not an issue with the Navigator. The Lincoln Navigator is available at the price of $88,600.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet owned by Depp comes with a price tag of $200,000. The car launched in 2016 is a textbook definition of luxury on wheels. It is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine that can produce up to 630 hp of power and 863 Nm of torque.

