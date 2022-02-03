JSCL Signs Agreements for Setting Up Smart Traffic Booths in Jammu

Smooth flow of traffic and better pedestrian facilities are on the cards as the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) signed two separate agreements for the development of 23 junctions and for setting up smart traffic booths in different parts of the city, an official said. The agreement for the development of junctions was signed and exchanged between JSCL Chief Executive Officer Avny Lavasa and representative of RSB Projects Limited, Suresh Gupta, he said.

The official said the contract for setting up smart traffic booths was signed and exchanged between JSCL Additional Chief Executive officer Hitesh Gupta and a representative of Ved Paul Dewan. Both the projects are being undertaken by JSCL under the Smart City Mission programme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the official said.

He said the 23 junctions across the city will be developed and equipped with better facilities for citizens. The major works taken up under the junctions' improvement programme include, geometric improvement, pickup-drop off locations, lighting, street furniture, tree line, bus top, location of traffic signal, drainage through catchpits, toilets and water ATMs, the official said. Lavasa said the facelift of junctions would add a neat and clean look to the city of temples. The completion of the project will provide better facilities to citizens as well as tourists, she said.

Ensuring all possible help to the project executing agency, Lavasa directed officials to complete the project within the stipulated time frame. In the first phase the smart traffic booths will be established at 25 different locations across the city, she said, adding these locations have been identified in consultations with traffic police at strategically important and critical junctions for smooth traffic movement.

She said the smart traffic booths will be equipped with modern facilities and will be able to maintain pleasant temperature inside according to weather conditions. The booths will also have a single unit prefabricated toilet facility, the official said.

Lavasa said these smart traffic booths are equipped with proper sitting arrangements as well as with other facilities to enable Traffic cops to deliver their duties with more dedication.

