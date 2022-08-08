Jyotiraditya Scindia says Over 1.5 Lakh Flights Kicked off Under UDAN Scheme

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation has stated that over 1.50 lakh flights were kicked off in the last 5 years under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. Scindia stressed upon the government’s efforts on increasing aerial connectivity and further said that India is expecting to touch 40 crore air travellers in the next four years.

“Under Udaan Yojana democratisation of the aviation sector took place and 1,93,000 flights were started based on viability gap funding in the last 5 yrs where govt will also bear the cost for the tickets," Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told ANI. He noted that the country is witnessing the democratisation of the aviation industry.

Introduced in 2016 with the vision of Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, the UDAN scheme has been connecting 67 underserved/unserved airports with 419 flight routes including heliports and water aerodromes in the past 5 years. It was launched in a bid to fulfil the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities.

Advertisement

Recently, Scindia alongside VK Singh had flagged off the inaugural Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight of Akasa Air (QP1101). The minister duo also inaugurated the first flight of the new airlines from Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, “New airline ‘Akasa airlines’ has commenced. It is a new dawn for airlines. The last two decades have been challenging for the sector not only in India but across the world. Seven airlines were shut in India during that period."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here