Kanye West Puts His Fleet Of Trucks, SUVs On Sale Before Moving to California

Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye, has put his fleet of six Ford trucks on sale. Just a few weeks after his Wyoming property went on the market, the rap star decided to unload his used vehicles from the ranch, up for auction. West is apparently moving to California so he is hosting a fire sale for his possessions and so much is open for bidding, a report said.

TMZ reports the musician sold six of his SUVs and pickup trucks at a local dealer. Those vehicles are now being auctioned via Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate on their site. According to the owner of the auction house, Harold Musser, the six matte black Ford cars sold by West in Cody, Wyoming, are open for bidding. The six vehicles feature the same matte black wrap and are mostly stocked on the inside.

Up for auction is an XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition, and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition. The former sports just under 3,000 miles with its current bid at $46,750. The other Expedition is the most popular with 118 bids. Also up for auction are two F-Series Super Duty trucks – an F-250 XLT (2017) and an F-350 (2016) Lariat. The current bid of F-350 sits at $26,750. Both the Super Duty trucks have close to 80,000 miles each on the odometer.

There is also a 2018 F-150 Raptor and a 2019 F-150 Raptor including the pair of F-150 Raptor pickups. The former comes with 32,913 miles and has the highest bid at $53,515. The latter pickup model has 35,234 miles on it. Both use 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6.

Winners of the auction can avail an option to get the matte black wraps on vehicles removed. The dealer will charge a $250 fee for the same. The prices are likely to climb over the coming month. The bidding will remain open on all six vehicles until November 23.

