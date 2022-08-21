Karan Kundrra Adds Modified Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to His Garage

Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra is known for being a car enthusiast. A few months ago, the handsome hunk had added a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to his impressive garage. Karan has shared pictures of his SUV on Instagram and revealed stunning new modifications to his off-roader. Going by his post, it seems that Karan has carried out some exterior modifications to his magnificent off-roader. Images of Karan’s modified Jeep Wrangler Rubicon have gone viral on social media.

The modifications have enhanced the overall look of the Jeep Wrangler. Karan has replaced the bumper with an off-road bumper. The bumper has a metal bar with it, and the fog lamps are integrated into the new bumper itself.

A metal skid plate is also visible on the Jeep. The major change in the SUV is the wheels. The stock alloy wheels have been replaced with aftermarket wheels which add to the oomph factor of the vehicle. The size of the wheels is not mentioned in the post, but they look slightly bigger than Wrangler’s regular wheels. The alloy wheels are wrapped in chunky off-road spec tyres.

The Rubicon is the top-end variant of the Jeep Wrangler and costs around Rs 60.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Karan’s Jeep Wrangler is in the Sarge Green shade which looks extremely pleasing to the eyes.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon boasts Jeep’s Rock-Trac full-time 4WD with locking front and rear differentials. Additionally, there are electronic sway bars that can disconnect while off-roading. The suspension setup is heavy duty with gas shock absorbers. All these features make the Rubicon a better off-roader than the regular Jeep Wrangler.

Both the variants of Jeep Wrangler come with a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 268 Ps and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a 4WD system. In addition to being a very capable off-roader, the Jeep Wrangler is very comfortable and stylish.

The SUV has all-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and leather upholstery.

