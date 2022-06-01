Kathgodam-Dehradun Express Cancelled Until June 5 Due To Technical Work

The North Eastern Railway has announced that the train services on the Uttarakhand route will be affected on a large scale due to the technical and development works being carried out at the Saharanpur-Moradabad rail section on bridge number 1202, 1211, 1216, and 1219 between Bundki-Nagina stations of Northern Railway.

Train no. 12091/12092 Kathgodam-Dehradun-Kathgodam Express 01 and train no. 12091/12092 Kathgodam-Dehradun-Kathgodam Express have been cancelled until June 5 due to traffic and power block on bridges no-1202, 1211, 1216, and 1219 between Bundki-Nagina stations of Saharanpur-Moradabad railway section.

In other news, the North Eastern Railway has also made some changes to the Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express and Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express trains for the convenience of passengers. The rake structure of train no. 15005/15006 Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express and 15001/15002 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express have been modified for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 15005/15006 Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express will leave Gorakhpur on June 10 and Dehradun with effect from June 14, as per the revised structure of the generators-cum-luggage vehicle. A total of 17 coaches will be deployed including 01 of General Second Class, 02 of Sleeper Class, 05 of AC III, and 02 of AC Second Class.

Apart from this train no. 15001/15002 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express will run from Muzaffarpur from June 13 and from Dehradun with effect from 11 June, as per the revised structure 01 of generator cum luggage vehicle. A total of 17 coaches will be deployed including 01 of General Second Class, 02 of Sleeper Class, 05 of AC III, and 02 of AC Second Class.

