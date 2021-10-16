Kawasaki to Start Manufacturing Electric Two-Wheelers by 2025, Complete Switch By 2035

Speaking at a recent press conference in Tokyo, President of Kawasaki Hiroshi Ito gave an outline of important upgrades regarding the company’s future direction. The company is expected to manufacture eletric-powered two-wheelers from 2025 and attain complete electrification by 2035. It also showcased its new logo as it adopts the iconic River Mark used on its products since 1870s.

Hiroshi Ito, President, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd said, “Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. will concentrate its energies exclusively on motorcycles, off-road four-wheeled vehicles, Jet Ski, personal watercraft, and engines while striving towards carbon neutrality, combining all the knowledge and heritage accrued over decades of production and the desire to meet new challenges with new forms of motive power."

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The company plans to bring 16 new two-wheel models per year by 2025, focusing on premium areas of its stable. For electric and hybrid vehicles, the plan consists of unveilig 10 new models by 2025. For this, the company will receive greater investment while the use of digital twin simulation technology will be accelerated.

The briefing event saw the unveil of an EV two-wheeler, a hybrid motorcycle combining petrol and electric power, and the first sight of a development motor based on a Ninja H2 power plant fuelled by hydrogen. Additionally, the company also revealed its plan for the development of five new advanced fuel off-road four-wheeled vehicles in the same time frame.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.