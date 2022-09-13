Kawasaki W175 Brochure Leaked Online, Launching Soon in India

Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce its retro-styled motorcycle, the Kawasaki W175, in the Indian market. The Japanese bikemaker plans to launch the bike on September 25. A brochure of the bike has, however, is out even before the official launch.

The leaked brochure also clears the air regarding the model Kawasaki was planning to launch. Earlier, it was rumoured that the brand will introduce Kawasaki W800 but the brochure has confirmed that instead it will be Kawasaki W175 that will be officially launched on September 25.

The brochure has revealed that Kawasaki W175 will be offered to Indian customers in two primary colours – Ebony and Special Edition Red. The bike has retro dripping from all over its frame. Right from the tear-drop-shaped fuel tank to the round halogen headlight, from the single-piece seat to telescopic front forks, the bike is loaded with elements that add to the retro aesthetics. In addition to this, the bike also fosters old-school, round rear view mirrors, halogen turn indicators, and tail-light.

Coming to the powertrain, the bike will be pulled on the tarmac by a 177-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 13 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.2 Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and sits neatly in a double cradle frame. The bike comes with a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

The Kawasaki W175 rides on 17-inch, wire-spoke wheels that are packed with a 270mm front disk and a 110mm drum-brake setup at the rear. The curb mass of the bike is 135 kilograms. The bike sits on a wheelbase measuring 1320mm in length.

Currently, there are no details about the price of the motorcycle but as per reports, the bike is expected to be priced around Rs 1.50 lakh. The bike is also rumoured to be manufactured locally.

