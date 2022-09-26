Kawasaki W175 Launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh, Replaces Ninja 300 as Most Affordable Kawasaki in India

Kawasaki has launched the W175 motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new cruiser bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable offering in India. Kawasaki is offering the W175 in two variants - Standard and Special Edition. The special edition of Kawasaki W175 has been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese automaker could be looking to get a foothold for itself in the entry-level retro-style bike segment with the W175.

The Kawasaki W175 will be available for bookings at all the authorised dealerships while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2022. The W175 will compete with the likes of Yamaha FZ-X and Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Kawasaki W175 Design and Features

The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design elements from its charming elder sibling, the W800. The round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and boxy side panel reminds you of the W800. The ergonomics of the W175 is expected to offer a relaxed and upright position while the 790mm, single-piece seat looks well padded.

As far as equipment is concerned, Kawasaki has thrown in a simple analogue speedometer and six tell-tale lights – neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights.

Kawasaki W175 Engine and Chassis

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled engine that generates 13 PS of max power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is compliant with the BS6 norms and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Motorbike enthusiasts shouldn’t worry about the modest power and torque figures as the W175 delivers decent performance due to its 135kg kerb weight.

The suspension setup on the W175 consists of 30 mm telescopic front forks with dual shock absorbers at the back. Sitting on a tubular semi double-cradle frame, it gets a single disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear for carrying out the braking duties.

