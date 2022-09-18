Keeway K300 N and K300 R Launched in India; Details Inside

Keeway India has launched the K300 N and K300 R in the country. The K300 N is a naked street bike offered in a price range of Rs 2.65-2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) while the K300 R is a sports racing motorcycle which is available in a price bracket of Rs 2.99-3.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Keeway K300N and K300R bookings have started at a token payment of Rs 10,000 at dealer outlets as well as online. The duo will be available for test rides at all the authorized Benelli and Keeway dealerships while the deliveries of the bikes will start at the end of September 2022 in the Indian market.

The K300 duo is powered by a 292cc liquid cooled single-cylinder petrol engine which churns out maximum power of 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The braking duties are helmed by disc units at front as well as at rear while the dual-channel ABS and slipper clutch come as standard features.

Sitting on a bassinet frame, Keeway K300 N boasts of an aesthetic tubing around the engine while riding on 110/70 and 140/60 tyres which are covered by fenders. It comes with an inverted telescopic front fork suspension. Some of the other notable features in the bike are upright riding position, a 12.5L angular fuel tank, a higher front end and handlebar-mounted mirrors. It can be availed in three paint schemes namely Matte White, Matte Red, and Matte Black.

Keeway K300 R gets a sleek aerodynamic design with a short windshield, compact handlebars, aesthetic bassinet frame and drag-reducing fairings. Moreover, there is a user-friendly display for all the important ride metrics and dual riding modes. It is equipped with a high-performance center-aligned mono rear suspension and the plush front fork with hydraulic damping. The K300 R is presented in three color choices: Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black.

Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am happy to launch the all-new K300 N and K300 R, we are assured that these two splendid machines will exhilarate the consumers with their stunning looks and performance. These Twin motorcycles are sure to resonate with the young Indian motorcyclist looking for a sub 300 cc motorcycle unique in design and fun to ride."

