Keeway V302C Launched in India at Rs 3.89 Lakh

Keeway, the Hungarian bikemaker, has launched the V302C motorcycle in the Indian market. Being available in three color choices namely Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red, it is priced at Rs 3.89 lakh, Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). Keeway V302C will be sold through all the authorized Benelli and Keeway dealerships while deliveries are expected to start from the next week. The V302C can be booked online at a token payment of Rs 10,000 on the Keeway website.

The V302C, being a Bobber motorcycle, has a low stance along with a comfortable seat, wide flat bars, a wide rear wheel. It is powered by a 298 cc twin cylinder liquid cooled petrol engine which churns out 29.5 bhp at 8500 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike comes with a ground clearance of 158 mm while it weighs 167 kg. The V302C has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The suspension duties are helmed by a 120 mm telescopic forks upfront while there is a 42 mm telescopic coil spring oil damped unit at the rear. Riding on 16-inch front alloy wheel and 15-inch rear alloy wheel, Keeway V302C gets dual-channel ABS as standard safety feature.

Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “We are constantly evolving our product portfolio in line with the needs of the modern Indian motorcyclists. The V302C is quite a handsome motorcycle with unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology, and uncompromised quality. Additionally, we are certain that the V302C will evoke an overwhelming response similar to the Keeway Sixties 300i, Vieste 300, and K-light 250V."

Keeway has announced that it will launch four new motorcycles across various segments by 2022 end in India. Out of the four planned products, two will be retro street classics while one will be a naked street bike and the remaining one will be a sports motorcycle.

