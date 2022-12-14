Khatipura Junction Redeveloped To Share Increasing Load On Jaipur Junction

Jaipur city’s population has been increasing at a fast pace. This has led to the railways handling too much pressure in the capital city of Rajasthan as far as public transport is concerned. About 1-1.5 lakh people travel from Jaipur Junction every day making it difficult for the railways to operate smoothly. The increasing population has created congestion due to which the Khatipura Railway station has been fully prepared. This will reduce the load of Jaipur Junction by almost half.

Khatipura railway station is 20 kilometres from Jaipur junction, and it has been redeveloped to be able to share the load of the increased population. Despite being the biggest railway station in Rajasthan, Jaipur junction has gotten sloppy with its operations due to not being able to take the load of passengers coming and going every day through the station from across the state.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North-western Railway said that there are now a total of 5 railway stations in Jaipur. These five stations are Jaipur Junction, Dhehar Ka Balaji, Durgapura Railway station, Gandhinagar Railway station, and Khatipura Railway station. But Jaipur Junction and Khatipura come as the biggest railway stations.

While Khatipura railway station has been in operation for a long time, it was not considered one of the important stations and very few trains used to operate from the station. However, after the redevelopment, Khatipura railway station will now see trains going to Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Udaipur from the station and the passengers who find Khatipura railway station to be nearer will not have to travel to Jaipur junction anymore. 8 railway tracks have been built at Khatipura railway station to help the station cope with the rush and major train operation changes. Apart from this, the trains which halt at Jaipur Junction for 12 to 15 hours will also stop at Khatipura station.

Rs 187.39 crore rupees has been spent on redeveloping the Khatipura Junction. A large chunk of the population stays towards Jagatpura. People who are a part of this chunk find Khatipura station to be nearer than Jaipur Junction. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself might come to Khatipura railway station to inaugurate post redevelopment.

