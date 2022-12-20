Kia at Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen Carnival MPV and Sorento SUV Debut Confirmed

The South Korean automaker Kia is gearing up to present the next-generation Kia Carnival and Kia Sorento in India. The two vehicles will be showcased as a part of the vehicle manufacturer’s line-up at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Reportedly, the duo has already been imported into India, and are currently put at Kia’s plant in Andhra Pradesh. It has been two years since the fourth-generation Carnival made its global debut. The MPV’s launch in India has been long anticipated. However, it remains to be seen whether Sorento is launched or not in the Indian market.

The next-gen Kia Carnival, which made its debut in August 2020, is a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) with a length of 5.1 metres. The new MPV can accommodate up to 11 people, and is available in 3-row or 4-row seating configurations. A 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox is offered as standard. The powertrain is capable of producing 197 bhp of power and 440 Nm of torque.

The fourth-generation Carnival MPV also features automated sliding doors while there is no dearth of space inside the cabin. The car has a dual display with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard has touch-sensitive buttons that handle the climate control functions.

Apart from the powerful engine and spacious interiors, the car also bests the current model in terms of external appearance. It has a sharp look, similar to an SUV. The car sheds its van-like layout for a boxier and more proportionate appearance.

Kia Sorento, on the other hand, is a mid-sized SUV. It is 4.8 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and has a wheelbase of over 2.8 metres. In terms of the platform and powertrain, the Sorento serves as Kia’s version of Hyundai Santa Fe. One major difference, however, is that, unlike the five-seater Santa Fe, the Sorento is being offered in a 7-seat configuration.

It remains to be seen whether Kia Sorento will actually be launched in India. If it does, the car will compete with other mid-sizes SUVs like Fortuner and Gloster.

