Kia Carens Bookings Cross 19,000 Units within One Month, Launched at Rs 8.99 Lakh

The Kia Carens is arguably one of the most talked-about car launches of 2022 and it has now been revealed, that the Kia Carens will come at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh and will go all the way up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the top-spec model (all prices ex-showroom). Additionally, Kia also announced that the Carens has crossed the 19,000 bookings mark even before the price of the Carens was announced. Interestingly, this feat was achieved within a month of the bookings being opened in India. The Carens had already shown great interest as it had crossed 7,700 bookings on the first day itself.

The Kia Carens comes in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, prices for which are mentioned below. Kia also claims that the ownership cost for the Carens (1.4-litre, Turbo GDI) is just Rs 0.37 per kilometre. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at a claimed 21.3 kmpl for the diesel, and 16.5 kmpl for the petrol variants. The Carens comes as the brand’s fourth offering in India, after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

The global debut of the Kia Carens had taken place in India, in December 2021. The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble" and a panoramic sunroof.

The Kia Carens is offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic. The MPV also boasts of advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

The Kia Carens is the latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering from the company, which is essentially a cousin to the Hyundai Alcazar. The Kia Carens is manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries.

Kia India had opened the bookings for the Carens on January 14, 2022, for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

