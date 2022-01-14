Kia Carens Bookings Open in India, Launch Likely in February 2022

Kia India has announced the commencement of the pre-launch bookings for its upcoming three-row Carens MPV from today. Those interested can book the highly-anticipated Kia Carens from their homes through Kia India’s official website alongside its authorized dealership network across the country for a booking amount of Rs 25,000. Similar to the Sonet and Seltos, Carens, too, is a ‘Made-in-India-for-the-World’ product and boasts many first-in-class features. Apart from the Indian market, the Kia Carens will be exported to 90 countries, including both right- and left-hand drive markets.

The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class. Moreover, Kia Motors India is expected to launch the Carens sometime next month.

Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble" and a panoramic sunroof.

The Kia Carens will be offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic.

