Kia Carens CNG: All You Need to Know About Upcoming SUV Launch in India

After a thunderous response to its recently launched Carens MPV, South Korean auto giant Kia is set to enter the CNG segment. The company is likely to enter the segment with the launch of Carens CNG. While nothing is confirmed officially, a test mule of Carens was recently spied with a CNG kit. The spy image shows a white CNG cylinder fitted in the boot of the car and we can also see an inlet nozzle placed next to the fuel lid on the rear fenders. Other styling elements of the rumoured Carens CNG appear identical to the regular version of the MPV.

The label on the quarter glass of the car confirms the model to be built on the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit offered with standard Carens. In the standard setting, the engine is tuned to produce an output of 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of peak torque. However, with the CNG kit, the performance may see a drop. While the engine also comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox on Carens, in the CNG variant, it may only be offered with a 6-speed manual gear shifter.

The regular Carens is also offered with an option of 1.5-litre diesel and another 1.5 litres naturally aspirated petrol unit.

In terms of pricing, the CNG variant of the Carens MPV could come with a premium of nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the price of a standard variant of the car.

Once launched, Carens CNG will be competing against the lone Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the CNG MPV segment. Maruti is also expected to unveil the XL6 CNG in the upcoming weeks.

Earlier, spy shots of a test mule Sonnet with CNG badging had also surfaced online. The prototype CNG variant of the subcompact was built on the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol motor which in the usual setting generates 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

