Kia Carens Official Sketches Revealed Ahead of Unveil on December 16

Kia India is gearing up for the unveiling, and eventual launch of the Carens seven-seater SUV/MPV. Today, the Korean automaker revealed design sketches of their eagerly anticipated product, which gives us an insight into what one can expect from the Carens. First up, the Kia Carens will debut the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. On the outside, there’s the signature Tiger Face design upfront, LED headlamps with DRLs. The emphasis here seems to be on the SUV-like stance, especially considering the side profile.

(Image: Kia Motors India)

Advertisement

“The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles."

(Image: Kia Motors India)

On the inside, the Carens will come with a wraparound dashboard design, chrome garnish on the doors and a 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) sits right in the centre of it all.

ALSO READ: Kia Carens 7-Seater to Unveil Globally on December 16, India Launch in 2022

Apart from this, we do know that Kia’s fourth product in India will debut in Gurugram on December 16, and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

>Also Watch:

Also, the Carens is expected to be based on the Seltos and might come fitted with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. However, the Kia Carens is most likely to be Kia’s take on the Hyundai Alcazar, which is the six- or seven-seater version of the Creta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.